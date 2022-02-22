Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Fights Goons While Looking Attractive in New Video; Fan Says 'Pathan Announce Kardo'

Shah Rukh Khan Fights Goons While Looking Attractive in New Video; Fan Says 'Pathan Announce Kardo'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a new commercial on his social media handle where he can be seen fighting goons and flaunting his cool avatar.

Srijita Sen| News18.com
Updated: February 22, 2022, 21:52 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting sincerely for him to make his comeback on the screen after his 2018 film Zero, and it seems that finally, everyone’s wish has been granted. The King of Bollywood made his comeback but not on the big screen. On Tuesday evening, the superstar took to his official Twitter handle to share a new advertisement where he can be seen in a dashing avatar. In the ad for a beverage brand, SRK can be seen watching his own film in a theatre, when he is offered a soft drink.

He then removes his hoodie and asks the waiter to look at the screen, where he can be seen fighting with goons. With long hair and a menacing look, SRK’s avatar looks similar to his avatar in the film Don 2.

Watch the video:

Needless to say, fans were excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in action and welcomed the King back on social media. They also requested him to announce his upcoming film Pathan. They are speculating that the look he sported in the advertisement is for the action-thriller film.

“KING IS BACK !!!!!!🔥🔥🔥" wrote one user, while another said, “PATHAN announce kardo 🔥"

Ever since the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case, Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile on social media. Last month, he broke his social media hiatus as he unveiled a new TVC in collaboration with a television brand on Instagram.

This month, he retweeted a post of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Seeing the actor post on his Twitter account has made the fans extremely happy.

Meanwhile, his much-anticipated film Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The actor will also be making a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee’s yet-untitled film.

Srijita Sen Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s Bollywood and Bengali cinema and BTS, she writes on popular culture with a focus on gender and feminism.

first published: February 22, 2022, 21:52 IST