Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals When Pathaan Trailer Is Releasing But It's Not The Answer You'd Expect

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally addressed the question about the Pathaan trailer. The actor, who will be making his comeback on the big screen after four years break, will be seen playing the titular character in the Yash Raj Film releasing in January 2023. While the teaser was released on the occasion of his birthday, fans are waiting for the trailer.

A fan finally managed to ask Shah Rukh for an update on the Pathaan trailer. The actor answered the question but a dose of wit. “Pathan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe @iamsrk #AskSRK," the fan tweeted, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes."

Advertisement

Besides talking about Pathaan, the actor was asked who is a better person — Surinder Sahni from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or Pathaan. “Sahni gentle…Pathan a gentleman I think," SRK replied. A fan also asked Shah Rukh how long did he take to get into shape for Pathaan. Shah Rukh wittily replied, “57 years bro…"

Another fan asked, “@iamsrk how are you feeling after getting tremendous response for both songs? #pathaan." Shah Rukh replied, “Thankful to Sid and Adi and Vishal Shekhar."

Check out other tweets SRK replied to:

Advertisement

Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, making his comeback on the screen after four years, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here