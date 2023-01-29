Shah Rukh Khan is not just the King of Bollywood and the Box Office but is also the Baadshah of witty comebacks. After the massive success of his film Pathaan, the superstar held yet another #ASKSRK session on Twitter and had his fans laughing with his signature comebacks. One of the fans also asked him why he is ‘sexy’ and the King had an epic reply. Sharing a photo of SRK, the user wrote, “sir itne sexy Kyu Ho? #AskSRK" Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to this tweet read, “Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai…ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders eye…#Pathaan"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his film Pathaan, which has been ruling the box office. When one fan asked, “How was it working with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana? #AskSRK @iamsrk" he replied, “Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan"

One user also asked him about AbRam’s reaction after watching Pathaan. He said, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already collected over 300 crores at the ticket window. Right from becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all times post-pandemic to collecting 100 crores on the second day of its release, the film has created records in various spheres.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. This will be followed by Dunki where Taapsee Pannu will be sharing the screen with him.

