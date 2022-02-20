Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Long Hair and Grey Beard In Latest Picture? No, Here's Truth

Shah Rukh Khan is surely the king of hearts. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved across the world. However, SRK fans were left stunned after a picture of the actor went viral on Sunday. In the picture, the Zero actor can be seen flaunting his long hair and grey beard. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his never-seen-before avatar.

The picture left Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in complete awe. While some of the fans are calling it SRK’s hottest look ever, others mention that grey beard suits him a lot. “You simply can’t take your eyes off him," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared the picture and called it SRK’s Zehar (poison) look. However, some of the social media users also wondered if this is a real picture or a photoshopped one. “Is this real?" one of the tweets read.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s viral picture and how fans are reacting to it:

However, the viral picture is only an edited version of Shah Rukh Khan’s old photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani in 2017. Back then, the celebrity photographer had shared the picture with the caption that read, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan." Even after the photoshopped version of the picture went viral on Sunday, Dabboo Ratnani shared the same picture on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan, shooting for which is currently underway. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Atlee’s next and in another project with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

