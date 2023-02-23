‘Started from the bottom, now we’re here,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s inspiring success story aptly does justice to this rap lyrics by Drake. He was a nobody when he came to Mumbai with just a dream of making it big in the acting industry and now decades later he is known as King Khan, Badshah, and the Pathaan of Bollywood. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following of over 35 million people on Instagram. But do you know he only follows six people on the photo-sharing application? Want to know more about the six people in his close-knit follower circle? Take a look at it here:

Gauri Khan

Advertisement

Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan is an interior designer who owns her own flagship store in Mumbai. Be it renovating her own home Mannat or designing commercial and plush spaces for Bollywood celebs, hotels, spas, and restaurants, she has established a name for herself with her dedicated body of work. Besides being a designer, she has also produced multiple movies including My Name Is Khan, Dear Zindagi, and more. Gauri Khan also turned into an author to chronicle her design philosophy and aesthetics in a book titled ‘My life in design.’

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan who completed her higher studies has decided to follow in the footsteps of her father. She will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s reimagined live-action musical film The Archies. The Netflix movie also stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Aryan Khan

Advertisement

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, has no ambition of becoming an actor. Instead, he has chosen to remain behind the cameras to pursue his career as a writer and director. His maiden movie with Red Chillies Entertainment has already hit the floors.

Kaajal Anand aka Putlu

Kaajal Anand is fondly addressed as Putlu by many in the Hindi film industry. She is a lawyer who has defended many Bollywood biggies including Sanjay Dutt.

Pooja Dadlani

Advertisement

Pooja Dadlani is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan for many years now. Besides being an Indian celebrity manager, she has also donned the hat of a producer for many films.

Alia Chhiba

Alia Chhiba, is the niece of Shah Rukh Khan. She is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chhiba.

Read all the Latest Movies News here