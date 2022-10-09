Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan And Suhana Khan's Trip To Waterpark Documented In This Unseen Throwback Pic

Producer-interior designer Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday on October 8 and social media got flooded with wishes from her friends and industry colleagues. On Saturday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and posted a throwback photo to wish Gauri, and recalled a fond memory of her childhood days with SRK’s fam.

The memorable click sees Ananya, her mother Bhavana Pandey, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan. In the photo, all of them posed and smiled for the camera inside a waterpark. For their day out, Shah Rukh opted for a grey T-shirt, a black jacket and pants. He also wore a cap and dark sunglasses. As for Gauri and Bhavana, they wore pink and blue outfits. Suhana Khan and Ananya were seen in swimsuits.

Alongside the photo, Ananya posted ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘love you so much’ stickers. She also added a crown sticker and tagged Gauri.

On Saturday, her daughter Suhana Khan shared a throwback photo to wish her mother a. Suhana took to her Instagram Story section to share the photo that she had uploaded last year on Gauri’s birthday.

The photo features Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan from their younger days. In the vintage photo, which seems to be from a photoshoot in the 90s, Shah Rukh and Gauri strike a romantic pose with the latter lying down on the former’s arms. The caption of the original post read, “Happy birthday ma " Sharing it on her Instagram story section, Suhana left a heart emoji with it.

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s middle child, following Aryan Khan. They also have a son together, AbRam Khan.

On the work front, Gauri Khan is currently hosting her interior design show where she gives a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

Talking of Suhana, SRK and Gauri’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Joya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

