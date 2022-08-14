Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Hoist National Flag At Mannat; Send Independence Day Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan hoisted the Indian National Flag at their Mumbai residence, Mannat, on Sunday. Gauri took to Instagram and shared a picture of the family posing in front of the flag pole. The couple’s daughter Suhana Khan was missing in the frame.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan held on to AbRam’s hand while Aryan stood beside Gauri. The family opted for white outfits — the Khan boys wore white tees with denim pants while Gauri opted for a white blazer with denim pants. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day."

Shah Rukh also waved to a few fans gathered outside his home.

Shah Rukh’s family seemingly joined several celebrities to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. For the unversed, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to celebrate #AzaadiKaMahotsav. For that, the PM has also asked all citizens to hoist the tricolor at their homes, calling it ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

Many celebs have joined this campaign. We had seen how Aamir Khan had hoisted a tricolor at his residence. Now, more celebs have put up the tricolour in their homes. This includes Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Mohanlal, Vivek Agnihotri, and Neil Nitin Mukesh amongst others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his work commitments. The actor was recently seen in a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and is returning for another cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. However, his big comeback Pathaan is set to release only in January 2023. The film will mark his first film in a lead role since 2018’s Zero.

He also has Jawan with Atlee at the helm of it. He stars alongside Nayanthara. SRK also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.

