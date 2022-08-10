Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Pose With Close Friends as They Spend a 'Fun Evening' in Delhi, See Pic

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. The producer-designer often takes to social media to share photos with SRK and her family members and close friends. Recently, Gauri took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Shah Rukh posing with their close friends and family members in Delhi. In the photo, Gauri can be seen wearing a casual tee paired with a white jacket and denim. King Khan, on the other hand, looks dashing in a blue tee and black pants.

Advertisement

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi ’s"

Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Gauri Khan took to her social media handle and dropped a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat.

In the pictures, Gauri can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself. Gauri wore a blue outfit with a black belt and white heels. While she looks absolutely stunning, what will surely catch your attention is the wall in the background. The designed wall is covered in white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the centre in black.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was clicked recently at the Mumbai airport with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Videos of the three went viral as a fan tried to grab SRK’s hand for a selfie. However, Aryan’s calm demeanor and the way he protected his father own everyone’s heart. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan followed by Jawan and Dunki.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here