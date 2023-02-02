Some romantic stories are so iconic that they become timeless. And when we talk about Shah Rukh Khan, the King of romance, it is bound to be remembered for generations to come. It can be considered a beautiful coincidence that Shah Rukh, who taught the entire generation the language of love, had a love story that was straight out of a Bollywood flick. Keep reading this space to know about his and Gauri Khan’s love story, which has been growing stronger with every passing phase for the last three decades.

Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was just 18 and Gauri was just 14 years old. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with a friend. Initially, SRK was apprehensive to ask her for a dance, since she was already dancing with another guy. Finally, when Khan gathered the courage to ask Gauri for a dance, the latter turned him down saying that she was waiting for her boyfriend. But Gauri was actually waiting for her brother. When Shah Rukh found out, he had a sigh of relief and ultimately his chances of blossoming romance with Gauri rekindled. But just like any other romantic film, their love story also had its fair share of problems and at one point, it felt like both lovebirds had no future.

Gauri’s parents were doubtful about the interfaith relationship and didn’t approve of it. On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s possessive attitude also made things extremely complicated for Gauri. The My Name Is Khan actor didn’t like when Gauri would have a conversation with other men. Frustrated with all these things, she left for Mumbai along with her friends the next day after celebrating SRK’s birthday. She also didn’t inform the Pathaan actor which made him extremely tense.

Feeling perplexed, SRK took Rs 10,000 from his mother and went to look for Gauri in Mumbai. How did he manage to find her in a vast city with so many places? The Dear Zindagi actor remembered that Gauri told him about her love for beaches and finally he was able to find her at one. He proposed to her for marriage but alas for Badshah of Bollywood, he was rejected at this point as well.

Things took a change when SRK’s mother passed away. Gauri decided to be with him and soon with his wit and charm, SRK won the hearts of her parents as well. They finally tied the nuptial knot on October 25, 1991.

