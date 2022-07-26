Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Shoutout to His 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt: You Are the Soul and Sunshine of All Things

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer with the film Darlings and Shah Rukh Khan is also as excited as the actress is. The actress is co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. On Monday, Alia shared the trailer of the film on Twitter and wrote, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!"

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ is billed as a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Advertisement

Sharing her tweet, he Dear Zindagi co-star wrote, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings."

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt share a good rapport and the superstar has often times praised the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and supported her.

Advertisement

During the trailer launch event of the film, Alia shared that Shah Rukh was very supportive of her decision. “Shah Rukh called and said that I generally don’t co-produce films but I’ll do it with you as an exception. He said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style he messaged, ‘Thanks you Darlings for doing this films.'"

The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles and will release on Netflix on August 5.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here