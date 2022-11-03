Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Gives Glimpse of Mannat As He Meets Sea of Fans, Thanks Them For His Birthday Special

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Glimpse of Mannat As He Meets Sea of Fans, Thanks Them For His Birthday Special

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video in which he was seen greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 18:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked his sea of fans for making his birthday special in the sweetest way possible. The actor took to social media and shared a video in which he was seen meeting his fans gathered outside his house on the evening of his birthday.

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen making his way out of his house, Mannat, and greeting his fans from the balcony. The actor was also seen taking a selfie with the crowd, which he had posted on his birthday. Sharing the video, SRK tweeted, “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all."

Although the video beautifully captured Shah Rukh’s special day, a new report claims that Shah Rukh has been documenting the journey of his fans aka SRKians.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who travelled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan."

