Shah Rukh Khan Gives Nayanthara a Kiss As Jawan Stars Returns From Chennai, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continue to heap money at the box office in its third consecutive week. The film which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, an intriguing premise and chartbuster songs is on its way to surpassing more milestones. Now the actor is eagerly looking forward to his second film of the year Jawan, for which the superstar flew all the way to Chennai with the director Atlee. Several clips of Shah Rukh Khan from the coastal city are doing the rounds, one of which showed Nayanthara planting a kiss on the actor’s cheeks.

One of the clips that was shared by a fan page captured Shah Rukh Khan sitting inside a car with fans swarming to get a glimpse of the Superstar. The actor who was wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching pants, sneakers and black sunglasses then momentarily opened the car doors and leaned forward as Nayanthara wished him goodbye by giving a peck on his cheeks. Fans couldn’t help but swoon with this sweet exchange between the two actors. One of them wrote, “Welcome to Chennai, superstar."Another one tweeted, “Aww! It’s so adorable to see the legends hug and kiss. Such a lovely friendship."

In a different clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen surrounded by security guards and doting fans trying to take a selfie with him. The actor who seemed overwhelmed went on to oblige some of them and even blew a parting kiss to them while sitting at the edge of his seats. The Superstar looked absolutely happy with all that love.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan would show SRK in dual roles along with Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller went on floors in September 2021 with filming taking place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and G. K. Vishnu is headlining the cinematography department. Jawan would also feature Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

