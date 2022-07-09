Shah Rukh Khan Gives Nayanthara Warm Hug In Unseen Wedding Pic Shared By Vignesh Shivan; See Here

Vignesh Shivan has our hearts melting with his latest Instagram post. The director marked one month of his wedding with Nayanthara by sharing a few unseen pictures from their wedding and it featured none other than Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in Chennai in June. SRK was one of the many celebrity guests attending the wedding celebrations.

In the new pictures, Shah Rukh was seen giving the gorgeous Nayanthara a warm hug. Both the actors, who are starring in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan, were seen sporting big smiles in the picture. In a picture that followed, Shah Rukh was seen sharing a hearty moment with Vignesh and Nayanthara. In the third picture, the newlyweds and SRK were joined by Atlee.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed 😇 One month anniversary."

After dating for a few years, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon and has been sharing photos from their trip with their fans and followers. Ever since their return, Nayanthara has been busy with her professional commitments.

Nayanthara has been busy with the shoot of Jawan lately. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Nayanthara touched down in Mumbai to film for the movie. Last month, during an Instagram live on Sunday on completing 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh shared the news of Nayanthara being in the movie. He, though, refrained from sharing any more details about Jawan. Talking about the film SRK said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film.

