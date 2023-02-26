The Romantics, a docu-series based on the legacy of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra’s films, has taken us down a path of nostalgia. Several actors and industry personalities opened up about the influence Yash Chopra had on them, including Shah Rukh Khan. The actor opened up about his time with Yash with a big smile but couldn’t hide his sadness while talking about Yash Chopra’s final few days and his death. The actor starred in Yash’s final film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Speaking about his last shot for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, King Khan recalled, “He(Yash Chopra) became very emotional after the last shot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Then he started crying. He said this could be our last shot. I was like why last shot? Then he said, No there’s no more shots left of you."

Shah Rukh Khan continued reminiscing about his last meeting with Yash Chopra. He revealed that the meeting took place at a function that they were attending. “I went to hug Yash Ji and he was shivering. He had a fever. He told me mujhe bukhaar ho raha hai. I had come from a shoot to attend a function. I had my dinner and everything. And the next evening we lost him," he said.

The episode then featured a byte from one of the YRF staff members who said, “I told Shah Rukh that I lost my father. Unhone kaha aap akele nahi hai. Maine bhi apna pita khoya hai. So he also looked at him like his father figure." A silent Shah Rukh sat at the edge of his seat while the voice over played.

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra had collaborated for iconic films like Veer Zaara, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Darr and the very last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan that also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

