SRK Grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Opens His Arms To Fans As Film's Trailer is Played on Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan film trailer was shown at the Burj Khalifa last night and his fans present at the event had the time of their life as the actor not just interacted with them but also grooved to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles will be released on January 25, making it SRK’s first film in 4 years.

The actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram story section to share glimpses from the event, which shows King Khan’s fans cheering for him. Not just that, SRK also strikes his signature open-arm pose in front of the largest building.

Meanwhile, SRK’s largest fan group has announced plans to host the movie’s first-day first-show in more than 200 cities. The fan group also announced the same on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan Universe fan club tweeted, “Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first day first shows and more shows post FDFS. DM Join SRK Universe and be a part of the biggest celebration of Pathaan!"

Recently, Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe gave out details of this plan in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities."

Besides Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in two more films this year. He has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the film Jawan, following which he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

