Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Has a Hilarious Reply To a Fan Who Asks 'Why Are You So Hot?'

Shah Rukh Khan Has a Hilarious Reply To a Fan Who Asks 'Why Are You So Hot?'

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter when he was flooded with questions by his fans.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 10:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar for a reason. He is widely loved by all and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, King Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter when he replied to several of his fans. While fans flooded SRK with questions, one of the social media users asked, ‘Why are you so hot?’

To this, the Pathaan actor responded in a hilarious way and replied, “Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think".

Advertisement

When another SRK fan shared that his girlfriend is getting married to somebody else and wrote, “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi." The actor sweetly replied to this too and wrote, “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry."

RELATED NEWS

During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person," he said. “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…" the actor added in another Tweet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 57th birthday when the teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan was released. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 06, 2022, 10:30 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 10:30 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+18PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+12PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week