Shah Rukh Khan Has a Perfect 'Main Hoon Na' Picture To Prove Aryan Khan 'Mujh Par Gaya Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and everyone’s favourite for a reason. The actor often reacts to his children Suhana or Aryan’s pictures on social media, leaving all in complete awe. On Tuesday night, SRK took to Twitter and dropped a throwback picture of himself from his 2004 movie Main Hoon Na to prove that Aryan Khan is exactly like him.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a red shirt, paired with brown pants as he jumps over a guard rail. The actor dropped this picture along with one of Aryan Khan’s recent photoshoot picture and pointed out how the two clicks are very similar. “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!" he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan recently collaborated with a shoe brand when he also shared a couple of uber-cool photos on social media. In the first picture, he was seen half seated in a black outfit which he layered with a pink and black jacket. For another photo, the starkid wore a white t-shirt, trousers and a checkered shirt. In the third click, he was seen balancing on his hand.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also commented on these pictures dropped by Aryan on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!" Gauri Khan had also commented, “My boy 😍… love love love."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a number of interesting projects in his pipeline. He recently made a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Apart from this, he is currently working on three big projects - Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. In Pathaan, SRK will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, in Jawaan, he will be seen along with Nayanthara. In Dunki, we’ll see Shah Rukh Khan coming together with Taapsee Pannu.

