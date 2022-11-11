Shah Rukh Khan Hides Behind Umbrella Again at Airport, Headed To Sharjah International Book Fair

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen hiding behind a big umbrella yet again at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The superstar, who is headed to the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), was seen at the airport with his team. The Pathaan actor opted for a white tee with a black jacket and a pair of blue denim pants for his journey. SRK appeared to be sporting a mask as he entered the airport.

Although Shah Rukh and his team are yet to share details about his trip to Sharjah, the official Instagram page of the Sharjah International Book Fair confirmed his attendance earlier this week. Sharing a photo of King Khan, they wrote, “The legend of Indian and international cinema is coming to Sharjah! Sharjah International Book Fair will host Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on November 11th! This is a day you can’t miss! What’s your favorite movie of his?"

According to Khaleej Times, SRK will make his way to the fair at 6 pm. He will also be receiving the book fair’s first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honour. The publication further reported that the award is SIBF’s initiative to recognize and honour people whose efforts in their careers have helped transcend cultural barriers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in cameo roles in three films this year. In June, he was seen playing a journalist in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, he played a younger version of himself. Meanwhile, he played the role of a scientist in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

In 2023 as well, fans will meet Shah Rukh thrice in theatres. He is making his highly-anticipated comeback in the lead role with Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film spy-thriller will release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan, for which SRK has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. Besides these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

