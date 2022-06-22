Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Hides His Face From Paparazzi Once Again but Happily Poses for Pic With Fan, Check

Cameraman Lawrence D’Cunha with Shah Rukh Khan
Cameraman Lawrence D’Cunha took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from an advertisement shoot in Mehboob studio.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 22, 2022, 08:01 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has a series of projects lineup for next year which means we will get to see the King Khan of Bollywood more often. However, the actor has been keeping himself covered with family-sized umbrellas in the hope of not getting clicked by the paparazzi. On Tuesday late night, he was again clicked in Mumbai but successfully kept himself covered and the shutterbugs couldn’t even capture a glimpse. But, being the generous person he is, the actor happily obliged for a photo with a fan afterwards.

Cameraman Lawrence D’Cunha took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with SRK from an advertisement shoot in Mehboob studio. Expressing his excitement, he said that the actor was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on set.

“#picoftheday #ilovemyjob❤️ Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay.

He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set. We didn’t have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names. There was no dull moment with him on the set. When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!! #fanboymoment," he wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming movies. He has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dunki with Raju Hirani and Jawan with Atlee for which he will be paired opposite Nayathara.

