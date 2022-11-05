Shah Rukh Khan Hints at Doing Film with Thalapathy Vijay, Says 'If They Have to They Will...'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter after a very long time and answered a question about Thalapathy Vijay. The actor seemingly hinted at doing a film with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. For the unversed, Shah Rukh met Vijay at Atlee’s birthday bash earlier this year. The duo posed together with the Jawan director, sparking rumours of a likely collaboration.

A fan took the opportunity of asking Shah Rukh Khan about collaborating Vijay during the #AskSRK session and Shah Rukh hinted that the door for a collab is open. “@iamsrk sir whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir , we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor vijay," the fan tweeted.

Shah Rukh replied, “He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will."

Shah Rukh and Vijay, what a killer combination it would be! What do you think? While we wait for the actors to collaborate soon, SRK and Vijay are busy with their respective projects.

Shah Rukh recently released the teaser of his comeback film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s first film in a lead role after four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh also has Jawan and Dunki in the making.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with Varisu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actress, on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared the first look at the film’s upcoming song Ranjithame. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu is scheduled to be released in theatres on 12 January 2023 in the week of Pongal.

