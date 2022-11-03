Shah Rukh Khan Hints at Pathaan Sequel, Says 'Aap Log Dua Karo Ban Jaaye...'

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on November 2, which a lot of his fans and admirers declared as ‘Shah Rukh Khan Day.’ Every year hundreds of thousands of people across the country gather outside his Bandra residence Mannat, to showcase their love for their favourite superstar. The day was made even special for his fans as Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser for the Shah Rukh Khan-headlined upcoming film Pathaan on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The one-minute-24-second-long teaser introduces us to Pathaan (Shah Rukh) after a voiceover speculates his death three years ago. In the action-packed teaser, a ripped Shah Rukh is seen beating up his enemies and planting bombs. The teaser also introduces Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s characters. John plays the antagonist in the film.

On Wednesday, the superstar attended SRK Day, a special event held for his fans where he met all of them along with his core team members. More than 1000 fans were present at the venue and SRK threw a special party for them. Looking dapper in a white ensemble layered with a black jacket with Pathaan printed on it which was gifted by his fans, Shah Rukh was seen dancing on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and also did his signature open arm step. A special quiz session also took place during the event.

One of the fans asked SRK about which one of his film’s sequel he’d like to make. To this, the auditorium screamed, ‘Ra.One’. Talking about his 2011 superhero film, the actor said, “Ra.One did very well but if I can get someone younger and cooler to play G.One (his character in the film) now then I’ll surely like to make it."

Later he requested his fans to pray for Pathaan’s success, “Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand (the director) and for Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and come with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel (smiles)."

Many pictures and videos of the superstar from the meet and greet session are going viral on social media. The actor even cut a three-tier cake with a crown on top signifying him as the Badshah of Bollywood.

To return the lovely gesture done by his fans, Shah Rukh Khan provided them with food boxes and a smart watch.

