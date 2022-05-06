Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Foreign Diplomats at Mannat, Leaves Canada’s Consul General Charmed; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan is called King Khan for not one but several reasons. It is almost impossible not to be charmed by this man who has been ruling hearts for decades. Now, the actor hosted several foreign diplomats at his residence in Mumbai, Mannat and the pictures from the evening are taking social media by a storm.

The pictures were shared by several diplomats. Canada’s consul general in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, thanked both Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan and also said that she now understands the charm that the actor possesses. The tweet read, “I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry." See the tweet here:

The consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, also shared a picture with the Pathaan actor. He wrote along with the photo, “Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d’Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan." Here’s the tweet:

The Québec Government Office in Mumbai, while sharing a photo of the consul and SRK, wrote, “A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra-modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation! #film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec." See the picture here:

New Zealand trade commissioner Ralph Hays tweeted, “Thank you @iamsrk for the invitation for my wife Sonia and I to meet and spend time discussing the magical world of cinema and cricket. I enjoyed our chat about your trips to New Zealand and your incredible career journey. I look forward to connecting again soon.

Diplomat Alan Glemmell wrote, “Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!)."

Well, it does look like a lovely evening. Shah Rukh Khan had greeted fans outside his house this Eid, for the first time after the pandemic. Several fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. He is also all set to make his comeback with Pathaan next year. He is also working on Atlee’s film, tentatively titled Lion, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

