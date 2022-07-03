Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Salman Khan in Old Video From Sultan's Set, Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s relationship might have gone through a rough patch but the actors are always there for each other. Recently, an old video went viral where Shah Rukh can be seen visiting Salman on the sets of his 2016 film Sultan. In the video, the Pathaan actor can be seen hugging the Tiger actor who is holding a harmonium in his hand. Anushka Sharma, who also starred in the film, can be seen standing behind them with an amused expression on her face.

Watch the throwback video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has been one of the most talked-about relationships in Bollywood. Their bond began when they were young stars and acted together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Their friendship on and off-screen made fans refer to them as real-life Karan Arjun. However, their friendship hit a speed-bump during Katrina Kaif’s party after which they did not speak for five years.

They famously hugged it out at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in 2014. Since then, they have only grown stronger. After Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest last year, Salman was seen visiting SRK’s residence Mannat twice. The actors have also appeared in cameos in each other’s films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Tubelight, Zero and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his much-awaited comeback to the silver screen next year with the film Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara for the first time. Next, he will be seen with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has his much-awaited film Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in the Telugu film Godfather and the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman will also reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

