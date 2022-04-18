Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Shehnaaz Gill At Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party, Fans Call It 'Iconic Moment'

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in Mumbai which was also joined by several other celebrities including the megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Shehnaaz’s pictures from the Iftar party are already all over social media. However, there is one viral video that is now winning hearts.

The video shows how Shehnaaz bumped into King Khan during Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party. While the Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a short white Kurti, Shah Rukh Khan looked charming as always in a black kurta pajama. The two stars then shared a warm hug.

The video has left fans completely emotional. While some social media users are calling it ‘moment of the year’, other say that SRK hugging Shehnaaz is an ‘iconic moment’. “My dream completed ❤️❤️ Shehnaaz Gill with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan," one of the social media users wrote. Another tweet read, “Meltdown ho raha hai seeing this. Iconic. Beautiful. Charming. Everything this is!"

Earlier today, BollywoodLife.com reported how Salman Khan took great care of Shehnaaz Gill during the Iftar party. The report claimed that Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she can be comfortable. Not just this, but the source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that the two stars talked at length during the Iftar and Shehnaaz looked happy as Salman made her feel like a family member.

Meanwhile, several other television and Bollywood celebrities attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Rashami Desai, and Urvashi Dholakia among others.

