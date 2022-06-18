Shah Rukh Khan Introduces the First Ever Women’s Cricket Team to Knight Riders Franchise; See Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to bring a revolution to his Knight Riders franchise as he welcomes the first-ever women’s team to the franchise. The actor, who co-owns Knight Riders teams in India, and Abu Dhabi, has recently introduced the Trinbago Knight Riders' women's team to the world. TKR will be putting its first foot forward by competing in the inaugural match of Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Recently, Khan has retweeted the post of the TKR as a proud owner.

Retweeting the TKR post, the actor wrote, “This is such a happy moment for all of us at KKRiders, ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!”

In the original post, TKR women's team can be seen in the red jersey smiling as they are all set to enter the tournament on August 30.

Khan’s Knight Riders franchise started with the Kolkata Knight Riders and with time has been expanded over other countries. Last month, the actor welcomed on board the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team who’ll be playing at the UAE’s T20 league. Apart from the KKR and ADKR, the franchise also got the rights of the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015. After the men’s edition, the team is now expanding for its women's team.

Khan’s maiden team Kolkata Knight Riders, which he co-owns with Juhi Chawla, started well in the current season of the Indian Premier League. Captain Shreyas Iyer tried his best to bring the team to the playoffs but the team lost after a 2-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting finish at the DY Patil Stadium on May 18 this year.

