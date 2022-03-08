Shah Rukh Khan is Back With His Signature Pose in New Video and Fans Can't Keep Calm; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make his comeback to the big screen with Pathan, however, he doesn’t need a full-fledged film to make his fans go crazy and he has proven it yet again. For the King of Bollywood, one advertisement is enough. On Tuesday afternoon, the megastar took to social media to share an advertisement on Dubai’s tourism. The video starts with him striking his signature pose with his arms wide open. It is then shown that he is shooting for something in Dubai and after it ends, he gets a call from his daughter Suhana. The latter tells the former to roam in Dubai and explore the country.

He is then shown roaming around the streets of Dubai, dancing with the local people and even dabbing on the streets of the beautiful city. He flaunts his long hair as he goes about interacting with the people of Dubai. One of the scenes sees him help a bride-to-be select her wedding dress, which seems like a nod to his film DDLJ, which had a similar scene. He is also seen playing football on the beach with a group of young people.

It ends with him attending a party and subsequently reaching his home where e again gets a call from Suhana. When she enquires about his day, the actor says that he had the best day thanks to her.

Needless to say, his fans are gung-ho over the video. One of them wrote, “BRAND SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK AND YOU CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT ," while another wrote, “Its proved Again today Shah Rukh Khan dont need brands…..Brand needs Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, last week, SRK announced the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan. The actor was last seen in 2018 in the film Zero. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to make his comeback on the big screen. On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of the film also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and announced the release date to be January 25, 2023. Netizens have shared the video on Twitter and written, “KING IS BACK." In the teaser, Deepika and John introduce SRK’s character.

