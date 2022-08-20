Shah Rukh Khan is Full of Energy Like Ranveer Singh is Now: Liger Actress Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan is currently prepping for the release of one of the most awaited motion films of the year, Liger. Ahead of its release, Ramya along with her co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in an interview with a news portal talked about their upcoming project. During the interaction, Ramya also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan. Wondering what she said?

Among the questions that she was asked by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, one involved her working experience with King Khan. For the uninitiated, she worked with SRK in the 1996 film Chaahat. While responding to the question, the actress said, “He's such a sweetheart. It's been ages since I've seen him. One of the most down-to-earth real people, a genuine person and I don't know where he draws his energy from. He's full of energy round the clock. Like I think Ranveer Singh is now. A lovely person to work with lovely co-star, very understanding though I was very new then and he was really nice to me."

Meanwhile, the theatrical release of the film Liger is slated for August 25 release. In the flick, the South breakthrough star Vijay Deverakonda will play the role of an MMA fighter. Ananya Panday will be seen as Vijay’s love interest while Ramya will be playing his mother.

Ramya Krishnan has achieved success in every endeavour she has undertaken. She has done films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Therefore, she is extensively regarded to be one of the most versatile actors. Besides Liger, Ramya Krishnan will soon be seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main along with Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, she will also be starring in Rajinikanth’s 169th film, Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar will be directing the flick. Additionally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be playing one of the prominent roles in the film.

