Shah Rukh Khan is Ready to Take Designing Classes From Wife Gauri Khan Amid His Shoots, Read Comment

If there is any Bollywood couple who shells major couple goals and we look up to is, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple got married when none of them was established in their respective careers and stuck to each other through thick and thin. A dotting family man, besides being a superstar, Shah Rukh is always vocal about the contribution Gauri had in his life, and never shies away from supporting her.

Recently, the producer-designer shared a post about a design workshop she launched. Taking to the comment section, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I think I will sign up for this… get my study to look better!!"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children together- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan can often be seen dropping witty comments on Gauri’s post. In an event, a couple of weeks back, he gave a shout out to his wife’s designing skills as well. Speaking at an event in New Delhi recently, Shah Rukh said, “(I Don’t) Disrupt the designing in the house, because she (Gauri Khan) is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do, maybe because there is an understanding that I know technology the best in the house plus the aesthetics are so amazing, that whenever I go and buy a television, (I can) put it any room that I want or any place I wish to.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has already announced three projects for 2023. The first month of the year will see his highly-anticipated film Pathaan, where he will reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham. He will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for a film titled Dunki. shah Rukh Khan was also working with director Atlee for a long time and the title of the film was announced recently. SRK’s first look from Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, was unveiled. All these films are slated for a 2023 release.

