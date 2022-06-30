Shah Rukh Khan is Too Hot to Handle in Unbuttoned Shirt, Man Bun, See Leaked Pics From Film's Sets

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has three back-to-back films next year and the actor is busy shooting for those. Currently, he is shooting for Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is helmed by Atlee. He is also working on his comeback film Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Recently, a couple of photos were leaked from his film’s sets which show the actor sporting a man ban and looking dashing in it as usual.

In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen donning a white shirt with a couple of buttons unbuttoned. He accessorised his looks with golden chains and tied his hair in a bun. He completed his looks with cool shades. The pictures are said to be from the sets of Pathaan however there is no official confirmation on that.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. On the occasion, he dropped his character poster from Pathaan and also conducted a live session on Instagram where he interacted with fans and answered their questions.

Talking about Pathaan, SRK revealed he has enjoyed the process of filming Pathaan, but has not gotten a chance to see the film yet. Calling Aditya Chopra (producer) and Siddharth Anand (director) ‘kanjoos’ because of not showing the film yet, he added that Pathaan gave him what he had been missing. SRK said that he took a break after Zero because he was not enjoying the process of filmmaking, but Pathaan offered him something different. And he even said that he hopes to achieve what he came to Mumbai for with Pathaan.

Pathaan, starring SRK in the titular role, Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and John Abraham as the antagonist, will release on 25th January 2023.

