Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Have Vijay's Special Appearance? Latest Pic Leaves Fans Curious

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Atlee’s Jawan has become one of the most awaited films. While the shooting of the movie is currently underway, a latest picture of the filmmaker has left fans wondering if Tamil megastar Vijay will be a part movie too. On Thursday evening, Atlee took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with two of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay. The three men can be seen posing in an all-black attire as they look straight into the lens.

“What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," Atlee wrote in the caption along with red heart emojis.

In no time, the picture went viral on social media and left fans wondering if Vijay will make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Sharing the picture, one of the fans tweeted, “South Emperor #ThalapathyVijay cameo in #Jawan confirmed Thalapathy just name is enough to pull crowd to Theatres in South India. Another social media user called it ‘picture of the day’.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a key role. Reportedly, the film will also feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big films in his pipeline - Pathaan and Dunki. In Pathaan, he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, whereas in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence.

