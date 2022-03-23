Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham Shot for '6 Larger-than-life' Action Sequences for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have officially announced their upcoming movie Pathaan after a long wait. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand. The first teaser featured Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh as Pathaan.

The team of Pathaan is currently filming in Spain and pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the shoot are doing rounds on social media. Now, some more interesting details about the film have emerged. According to Koimoi.com, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who is playing an antagonist, have shot 6 larger-than-life action sequences opposite each other till now. However, it would be hard to comment if all the six sequences would make to the final cut.

This is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film since Zero. Last seen on the big screen in December 2018, Shah Rukh took a break from the cinemas after the debacle of Zero. The break lasted for over three years now. The actor was rumoured to be starring in Pathaan but he refused to address reports for so long.

The film will also mark Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with Yash Raj Films after seven years. Shah Rukh had last worked with YRF for Fan. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma.

More recently, Deepika Padukone’s photos from Pathaan shoot went viral. Dressed in a neon green swimsuit, the actor looked stunning in the pictures. Before that, Shah Rukh’s chiselled physique for Pathaan had left fans in awe of their favourite star. In the leaked photos, he was seen in green cargo pants. His long hair was complementing his rugged look.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

