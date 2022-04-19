Shah Rukh Khan Joins Hands With Rajkumar Hirani; Sidharth Malhotra Turns Cop For Rohit Shetty's Next Film

Shah Ruk Khan has finally announced his upcoming film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. On Tuesday, the superstar took to social media and dropped a hilarious video announcing the project. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he wrote.

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with another cop drama. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handles and announced that he has joined hands with Sidharth Malhotra for his next project. The filmmaker also dropped a picture that presented Sidharth in his cop avatar. In the picture, the actor can be seen standing in front of a line of police cars. “Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM!" Rohit Shetty wrote.

Thalapathy Vijay’s father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has expressed disappointment with Beast. During a recent interview, he slammed the makers for solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. SA Chandrasekhar went on to say that young filmmakers do not concentrate on the screenplay once they get big actors on board. He also schooled the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar for not doing his homework regarding the RAW agents or cross-border terrorism.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn announced his next action venture, Bholaa. On Tuesday, he took to his official social media handle and revealed that the film will be out on March 30, next year. “Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023," he wrote. Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have been blessed with a baby boy. As per a report in ETimes, the couple welcomed their first child on April 19. Even paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and shared the update. “Congratulations to #kajalagarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu as they are blessed with a baby boy," the paparazzo wrote. However, there is no official announcement from the couple’s side so far.

