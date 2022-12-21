SRK Leaves Encouraging Comment on Acting on Suhana's Post, Says 'Learn and Teach Me...'

Shah Rukh Khan is known for leaving witty and encouraging comments on his kids’ social media posts. Last evening, his and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan revealed through an Instagram post that SRK gifted her an acting journal back in 2014. The first page of the book read, “This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by: Papa." The second page read, “On acting." Sharing it, she had written, “Tuesday Inspiration ❤️" Taking to the comment section of her post, her superstar father left the most inspiring and encouraging comment.

He wrote, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Not just SRK, but his friends, too, left encouraging comments for Suhana. Maheep Kapoor left several emojis while Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Incredible. ❤️❤️❤️"

Suhana Khan will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. Besides her, it will also mark the debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Also starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina among others, The Archies will release on Netflix.

The star kid was recently clicked in Mumbai with director Zoya and the rest of the cast at the wrap up party of The Archies. Suhana turned up in an orange bodycon dress and opted for dewy makeup. She also joined others in clicking a photo with Zoya at the party.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan which will be his first film since 2018. Co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the film will release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will then be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara followed by Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here