Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Kolkata With Rani Mukerji Amid Pathaan Besharam Rang Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon amid the controversy associated with his latest song release Besharam Rang, from the upcoming film Pathaan. The superstar was spotted making his way to board his flight to Kolkata with Rani Mukerji in tow.

The paparazzi spotted Rani wearing a traditional black saree. She was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied into a bun. On the other hand, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a black hoodie. The actors will be attending the Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration in the evening.

Besides Shah Rukh and Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, singer Arijit Singh, Governor CV Ananda Bose, and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly will be attending the event. The star-studded event will take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata. The festival will go on until December 22, with 183 films from 42 countries screening at the event.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone have been making the headlines for their newly released track Besharam Rang from Pathaan. While the song has fans grooving, a few political leaders have raised objections against the music video. A few objected to the outfits worn in the song.

Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra took offense over the song using ‘saffron costumes’. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh. He tweeted in Hindi, “The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration.

