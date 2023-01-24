Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Witty Comment On Suhana Khan's Chic Photos, Says 'So Contrary To...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. The young starkid enjoys a massive fan following for the same. She recently attended a party in Dubai post which she dropped a bundle of photos flaunting her look. While fans and friends of the starlet have showered in love, it was dad Shah Rukh Khan’s comment which caught everyone’s attention.

Suhana looked pretty in a sequin halter-neck black gown for one of the events. In the other photo, where she posed next to mom Gauri Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, she donned a satin pink-coloured bodycon dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “(black heart emoji) Thank youu #atlantistheroyal."

Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh Khan “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!" Suhana said, “@iamsrk Thanks." Meanwhile, Ananya Panday wrote, “Pretty girl suzie." Shanaya Kapoor commented, “My suuuuuuuu." Suhana, Gauri and Shanaya Kapoor had travelled to Dubai for the event where they also partied with Kendall Jenner. The photos went viral in no time.

Meanwhile on the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut. Apart from them, the show also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar who is also producing The Archies alongside Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby, said, “It’s been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive."

