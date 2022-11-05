Shah Rukh Khan Lived In a 3 BHK Flat in Mumbai With Wife Gauri During Struggling Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from a simple Delhi boy to the Baadshah of Bollywood is quite inspiring for all. He struggled his way to make it big in Bollywood, and now he is one of the most well-known actors internationally. In more than three decades of his acting career, he has reached heights that perhaps even he himself would not have imagined.

The superstar’s luxurious mansion in Mumbai, Mannat, is often featured

in magazines, and its photos often circulate on the internet. Like every year,

on the occasion of his birthday on November 2, people gathered in thousands in

front of Mannat while he waved to them from his balcony.

However, in his struggling days, Shah Rukh was nowhere close to

owning a Rs 200 crore luxurious mansion. Shah Rukh married his love Gauri Khan, while he was still a television actor and had not achieved fame. After

marriage, the duo took a 3BHK flat in Mumbai. In an old interview given to

actor Simi Garewal, King Khan had revealed about his first house in the city and

his struggling days.

Shah Rukh tied the knot with Gauri on October 25, 1991. It was during this time that he was working in the TV show, Fauji. He managed to get himself a 3 BHK flat in Sree Amrit Apartment in Bandra. The actor also shared a photo of the flat during his interview with Simi.

Shah Rukh and Gauri spent a few years in this 3 BHK flat. In 1997, their first child, son Aryan Khan, was born in this flat.

Shah Rukh’s rising fame paid off, and soon he emerged as a big star. His 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was his first step towards earning the crown of the king of romance. By the end of the millennium, he was reigning over Bollywood, and thus, in 2001, he was able to afford this 6-storey mansion named Villa Vienna. He and Gauri later renamed it Mannat. Its current value is estimated to be Rs 200 crore. It is also interesting to note that Shah Rukh has not sold off the first flat he lived in. Instead, it is now rented out to a family.

