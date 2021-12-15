Shah Rukh Khan Looks Beefed-up in First Virtual Appearance Since Aryan Khan's Jail Release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. However, the actor made a digital appearance at a recent event.

SRK looked a little beefed-up in this latest appearance. The photo of the actor from the event were shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram. The picture shows SRK engrossed in an interaction digitally for some brand endorsement. Fans were happy to see their beloved actor back in the action and speculated if the look was for his upcoming film Pathan where he’d be seen doing some high-octane action.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been listed among the world’s top 20 most admired men of 2021, in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov. The list was compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the report said.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will shoot for important sequences of ‘Pathan’ from today (December 15) with Deepika and John. A closed set has been erected for this Mumbai schedule which will reportedly go on for 15-20 days. Following this, Shah Rukh and the team will reportedly take off for an international schedule of ‘Pathan’.

“It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase, the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go of all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

