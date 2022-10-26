Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Black In This Inside Pic from Diwali Celebrations At Red Chillies Office

Shah Rukh Khan attended a Diwali get-together that was hosted at the Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 25. The superstar caught the attention of paps as he entered the venue in a dashing ethnic avatar. The Pathaan star opted for a plain black kurta matched with white pathani traditional trousers. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen arriving at the location in his swanky car. He attended the intimate party alongside his wife Gauri Khan and younger son AbRam.

The clip captures Shah Rukh Khan exiting his vehicle, which is followed by the tiny footsteps of his son. AbRam rushes to hold his father’s hand, while Gauri Khan enters the office ahead of them. The superstar skipped greeting the paps this time and appeared to be ready to enter the building by the end of the clip. Take a look at the video here:

In a subsequent inside photo from the celebration, Shah Rukh Khan smiles as he poses beside the attendees. Check out the photograph below:

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the celluloid for almost four years though he did manage to make special cameo appearances in multiple movies including Brahmastra, Rocketry, and more. On the professional front, he has a number of movies in the pipeline including the much-awaited actioner Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Pathaan will hit the big screens in January 2023.

In addition to this, he will be seen making yet another stunning cameo in Salman Khan’s highly anticipated spy movies Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. King Khan also has Atlee’s actioner Jawan in the pipeline alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The details of his character remain unclear but it is likely that he will be seen essaying a dual role in the movie. Lastly, SRK has announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki.

