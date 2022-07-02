Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing As He Poses With Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan, Rocketry and Brahmastra Teams

Shah Rukh Khan has two cameos planned for 2022. The actor was recently seen playing a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect while he is slated to return for another cameo in Brahmastra. His appearance in Rocketry marks SRK’s first big-screen appearance after almost four years. While fans are thrilled to see King Khan back on the big screen, even if it is for a cameo, a new picture from what appears to be the sets of Rocketry has emerged online showing SRK with Karan Johar, Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a crisp suit and standing in the centre. On one side stood R Madhavan and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and on the other were Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Nambi Narayanan stood. The group were all smiles for the camera.

While Shah Rukh played the journalist in the Hindi version of Rocketry, Suriya played the role in the Tamil version of the film. Speaking about their cameos, Madhavan told us, “If you ask me, ‘Are there good people in the industry?’ I can tell you with absolute surety that there are. Shah Rukh and Suriya both superstars jumped forward and did this movie without taking any money. I’m eternally indebted to them for the gesture that they showed to somebody like me because I’m a newcomer and I’m always going to be considered an outsider because of the kind of films I do and the parties that I don’t attend but that’s okay."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is reported to play a scientist in Brahmastra. Karan had confirmed that SRK hs a cameo in Brahmastra but did not share details of his role yet. When the trailer had released, fans believed they noticed SRK in it.

