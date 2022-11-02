Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing At SRK Day Event On His 57th Birthday; View Pics

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing At SRK Day Event On His 57th Birthday; View Pics

Shah Rukh Khan attends the SRK Day event in Mumbai on Wednesday which was reportedly attended by 1000 fans.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 19:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday. (Photos: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday. (Photos: Twitter)

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and surely, it is no less than a festival for the actor’s fans. While social media is flooded with love-filled messages and wishes for King Khan, a special SRK Day event was also held in Mumbai on Wednesday. And guess who graced the event? None other than, Shah Rukh Khan!

Yes, you read it right. Shah Rukh Khan attended the SRK Day event in Mumbai which was reportedly attended by 1000 fans. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor was seen flaunting his infectious smile as he posed on the red carpet of the event. In other clicks, SRK was seen standing on the stage. He looked dashing as he sported a white t-shirt which he layered with a denim jacket. He also added goggles to his birthday special look and left everyone completely impressed with his charm.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan waved at a sea of fans who gthered outside Mannat. In the pictures that surfaced, SRK was also seen waving at his fans and bowing down with folded hands. In some of the pictures, the actor was also seen taking a selfie with a sea of well-wishers gathered outside his residence. Sharing one of the selfies on his Twitter handle, SRK wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the teaser of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan was released earlier today which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 02, 2022, 19:33 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 19:33 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+23PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About