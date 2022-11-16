Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dashing, Suhana Khan Keeps It Casual as They Are Clicked at the Airport

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to make a smashing comeback on screen with Pathaan, was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport recently. SRK has been keeping a low profile these days and avoiding the shutterbugs, however, this time King Khan did not use his umbrella to shield himself, giving the paparazzi a clear glimpse of him. His daughter Suhana Khan was also clicked at the airport.

The father-daughter duo kept their airport look casual. SRK can be seen donning a casual black tee which he paired with a jacket. His shades added oomph to his looks. Suhana, on the other hand, was seen sporting a grey jacket. She kept her mask on as she entered the airport.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Sharjah attending the Sharjah International Book Fair. He was honoured with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award. The ceremony was attended by several fans. The actor was felicitated with the award for his contribution to the cultural landscape, and development in the field of writing and creativity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which will be his comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and will release on January 25. SRK will then be seen in Jawan for which he has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. Following that, he has Dunki in the pipeline with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

Talking of Suhana, SRK and Gauri Khan’s daughter will be making her Bollywood debut with the adaptation of The Archies. Besides her, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be making their debuts.

