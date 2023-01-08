Shah Rukh Khan Looks Hot in New Photo Shoot, KGF 3 Might Go on Floors in 2025

Dabboo Ratnani shared a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, sending the netizens into a frenzy. The picture is from one of their photoshoots and sees King Khan striking an impressive pose for the camera. He looks dashing in a casual t-shirt which he paired with a green jacket and denim. Looking as handsome as ever, SRK stares intensely at the camera. Needless to say, one photo of the superstar was enough to make his fans excited.

When Yash starrer KGF was released, it left the audience completely impressed. The sequel of the film only surpassed all expectations and broke several box office records. While fans are now waiting for KGF 3, here’s some heartbreaking news for all. In a recent interview, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur revealed that KGF 3 is not happening ‘anytime soon’ because the director Prashanth Neel is busy.

Shah Rukh Khan is called ‘King Khan’ for a reason. The actor is widely loved by all and never fails to leave his fans even more impressed with his kind gestures. On Sunday too, ‘Proud of Shah Rukh Khan’ was trending on Twitter as fans hailed the Pathaan actor for donating money to the victim’s mother in Delhi’s brutal hit-and-run Kanjhawala case.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans in complete awe with the latest picture from the sets of Shaakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo that looked from her training session for Shakuntalam. In the click, Samantha was seen flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, she also shared a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on a couch.

Swara Bhasker’s latest social media post has left everyone wondering if she is dating somebody. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with a mystery man. The two were seen sharing a cozy moment. However, the man’s face was not visible as it was hidden in Swara’s hair.

