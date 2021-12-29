Shah Rukh Khan Looks Suave in Black Jersey and Aviator Sunglasses in Viral Pic from Pathan Sets

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’ and his latest picture from the sets is going viral on the internet. In the photo, the Bollywood superstar looks suave in a black jersey and aviator sunglasses.

As per a report in ETimes, SRK has been shooting for the YRF’s action entertainer at a studio in Mumbai. The photo has been shared by actor Diganta Hazarika, who is also reportedly a part of Pathan. “Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE… SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being," Diganta wrote in his caption. The post has now been deleted.

Pathan is yet to be announced. The film also co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is rumoured to be set in an interconnected universe of films produced by YRF, which also include Salman Khan’s Tiger movies, and Siddharth’s Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff-starrer War.

On Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, the actor shared an update on Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and said that he and Shah Rukh Khan will do cameo crossovers in each other’s films Tiger 3 and Pathan. Salman, speaking to the paparazzi gathered outside his Panvel farmhouse, said, “We will both be seen in Tiger 3 as well as in Pathan. Tiger will release by December next year. Pathan may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge (then maybe both of us will come together)."

Shah Rukh Khan has been maintaining a low profile ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. Shah Rukh appeared in a virtual event for a car company, before shooting a commercial recently.

