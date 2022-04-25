Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Surprising Cameo In Karan Johar's Star-Studded Selfie At His Party. See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan might have opted to stay behind the curtains while making his way to Karan Johar’s party, but the latter managed to share a glimpse of the actor from the night — even if it was by accident. On Sunday, Karan hosted a star-studded party at his Mumbai home. Several stars including Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit were present at the party.

On Monday, KJo shared a few pictures from the bash and one of them ended up featuring Shah Rukh. In the picture, Karan was seen posing with Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra. A hazy Shah Rukh was seen standing behind the group, likely interacting with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh has been avoiding the cameras for a while now. The actor has refrained from making many public appearances, especially since Aryan Khan’s drug-related case made the headlines. Last October, SRK’s older son was arrested in an alleged drug raid on a cruise ship and spent almost a month in judicial custody before he was released on bail.

The Pathaan actor has been photographed in public by the paparazzi only twice since Aryan’s bail. The first was at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, where he was seen offering a dua and paying his last respects. The second was at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party which took place last week. The actor posed for the cameras briefly before making his way in and interacting with guests.

Shah Rukh has been busy with work. The actor will be seen in Pathaan in January next year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will mark his comeback to the big screen after four years. He also recently announced his film with Raju Hirani, Dunki, scheduled for December 2023. The actor is also starring in a movie with Atlee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.