Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Bigg Boss Get Nod In Karan Johar's New Video Celebrating Instagram Milestone

Karan Johar is an avid social media user and is known for his colourful and bold posts on Instagram. The filmmaker often gives his fans glimpses into his adventure-packed life — whether it is jetting off to exotic locations with his celebrity BFFS or working on his new projects and shows. Recently the actor hit 12 million followers on his Instagram handle and took the opportunity to thank all his fans with a reel.

The short clip contained snippets of Johar’s most iconic moments from his Instagram profile. These include pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. The video also offered glimpses of the Bollywood producer’s personal life with his twins, Roohi and Yash, and his work with several films as well. The reel’s tune “Makaba" proved to be catchy and documented Karan Johar’s life perfectly.

Fans took to the comments section and congratulated KJo. Most of Karan’s Instagram followers chose to comment on strings of heart emojis in all variations.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced that his show Koffee with Karan is returning with the seventh season. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The first guests of the season are rumoured to be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The actors are the leads of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles. Other guests rumoured to appear on the show include Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika for the show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch."

