Shah Rukh Khan Meets Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail; First Meeting Since Son's Arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning. Aryan has been lodged in jail since October 8 in connection with the drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The 23-year-old star kid was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. This was Aryan’s fourth application for bail since he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was photographed heading inside the jail to meet Aryan. This is the first time Shah Rukh was spotted since the time Aryan was arrested. Aryan’s lawyers will move Bombay High Court today for bail.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Road Jail to Meet Son; Bollywood Calls Court’s Decision ‘Outrageous’

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Many members of the film fraternity took to social media to express their anguish after Aryan’s bail was rejected on Wednesday. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia termed the decision as “outrageous" and demanded that Aryan must be released soon. Writer Kanika Dhillon also called out the decision.

Prior to the verdict, filmmaker Reema Kagti, while commenting on a post about the bail hearing case of Aryan, said she hoped he would be given bail.

“I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB’s argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family," she wrote.

In a strongly-worded post on social media, Kagti alleged that Aryan was being harassed for being the son of a famous Muslim man, referring to Shah Rukh Khan.

“The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect, you can stand by and say nothing while a 23-year-old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man’s son but I choose not to, thank you very much," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.