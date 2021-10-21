Shah Rukh Khan Meets an Emotional Aryan Khan For Less Than 20 Mins in Jail, First Time After Arrest

Shah Rukh Khan visited son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail for the first time since the 23-year-old’s arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai’s coast. The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the officials said. The brief meeting turned into an emotional one, claim some reports.

The prison authorities checked SRK’s Aadhaar card and other documents before he entered the premises. After the verification of documents, a token was given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail’s general cell as an undertrial.

Shah Rukh Khan met his son for about 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official said, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation. After the meeting time was over, Shah Rukh left the room.

The actor was allowed to meet his son, as per the prison manual, like any other family member of a prisoner and no special treatment was given to him, the official said. A large number of mediapersons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived.

Shah Rukh Khan was photographed heading inside the jail to meet Aryan. This is the first time Shah Rukh was spotted since the time Aryan was arrested. Aryan has been lodged in jail since October 8 in connection with the drug bust case. He was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aryan’s lawyers will move Bombay High Court today for bail.

(With PTI inputs)

