Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed in Sharjah As He Receives Award; Fans Go Crazy Over His Om Shanti Om Dialogue

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. Photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black suit and backcombed hairstyle. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan, received the award for the act of ‘contribution to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity’ as per the actor’s speech at the event.

A part of his speech read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion." During his time on stage, Shah Rukh also opened his arms to recreate his signature pose from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In another clip, he treated the audience with his iconic dialogue—Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki… agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai, from his film Om Shanti Om, which recently completed 15 years. Meanwhile, SRK was mobbed when he greeted a sea of his fans at the event.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in cameo roles in three films this year. In June, he was seen playing a journalist in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, he played a younger version of himself. Meanwhile, he played the role of a scientist in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

In 2023 as well, fans will meet Shah Rukh thrice in theatres. He is making his highly-anticipated comeback in the lead role with Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film spy-thriller will release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan, for which SRK has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. Besides these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

