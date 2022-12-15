Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed Outside Kolkata Airport, Rani Mukerji Helps Him Board Car; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata to attend the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday. The Pathaan actor’s latest visit to the city of joy evoked much excitement from his fans who were seen waiting for their favourite actor with placards and posters at the airport. In a video shared by fan pages, the actor can be seen leaving the airport with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hain co-star Rani Mukerji as a mob of fans try to catch glimpse of him.

While Shah Rukh and Rani are surrounded by fans, the actress helped him board the car to the location. Fans of the Bollywood superstar gave him a grand welcome with banners and placards.

Photos of a group of young fans clutching posters for Shah Rukh’s eagerly anticipated movie Pathaan were posted on Twitter by Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club. In one of the pictures, each one is seen holding a poster in their hands and striking a pose for the camera. In another photo, a group is seen holding a big poster along with a message, welcoming him to the city.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Shah Rukh Khan graced the inauguration ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Arijit Singh, Rani Mukerji, and a host of other celebs today at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, attended the opening ceremony, which also included the state’s Governor Dr CV Anand Bose as chief guest. The festival will go on till December 22, screening 183 films from 42 countries.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently confirmed that he will be in the studio watching the FIFA World Cup final, while promoting his upcoming film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film will see Shah Rukh Khan as a captured spy and it is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023.

