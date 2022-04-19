Shah Rukh Khan Motivates KKR After 7-Run Defeat Against RR at IPL: 'I Know We Lost But...'

Shah Rukh Khan turned cheerleader for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the team lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven runs on Monday night. The actor took to Twitter and praised KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and head coach Brendon McCullum for their ‘stupendous’ efforts. He also asked them to keep their ‘chins up.’

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up," Shah Rukh tweeted.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer scored an impressive 85-run valiant knock but it went in vain as the team has a narrow defeat. RR set a mammoth target of 218 and KKR for closing in on the chase with Iyer leading the team with his 51-ball innings featuring 4 sixes and 7 fours. However, the game’s turning point came when Yuzvendra Chahal took a hat-trick, taking down Iyer. It did take RR long to bring down the team thereon.

Although Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, has been missing at the stadiums but doesn’t forget to cheer them on via social media. The actor often tweets about the game and encourages KKR for their next match. In the meantime, his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been filling his shoes at the matches. They’re often spotted in the stands.

SRK has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor was shooting for Pathaan earlier this year and is now reportedly filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Shah Rukh also has Atlee’s upcoming movie in the pipeline. The Chak De India star made a rare public appearance on Sunday, attending Baba Siddique’s star-studded Iftaar party. Videos from the party showing Shah Rukh meeting Shehnaaz Gill have now gone viral.

